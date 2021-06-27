Video: Mike Breen roasts Kawhi Leonard with great zinger
ESPN announcer Mike Breen roasted Kawhi Leonard during Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday with a great zinger.
The Los Angeles Clippers never led during the entire game and lost 84-80 to fall behind 3-1 in the series. During the third quarter, Paul George made a shot to cut the Phoenix Suns’ lead to six at 59-53. ESPN showed a shot of Leonard in a suite at Staples Center after George’s shot.
Breen noted how the fans had come alive after George’s shot. Leonard was unfazed, which led to a hilarious line from Breen.
“Kawhi Leonard going crazy!” Breen joked.
That was classic.
Kawhi is known for his robotic nature, which made the line very fitting. Kawhi has missed six straight games with a knee injury. If you want to know what he looks like when he’s cutting loose, watch this.