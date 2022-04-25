Video shows Nikola Jokic perfectly predicted Warriors’ lob play

Nikola Jokic knew exactly what was coming in an impressive moment on Sunday.

Jokic’s Denver Nuggets beat the Golden State Warriors 126-121 on Sunday to avoid the sweep in their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Late in the game, the Warriors subbed out big man Kevon Looney for Otto Porter Jr. The Nuggets responded by sending in Jeff Green for Jokic.

Though he was on the sideline, Jokic still made a big contribution.

The reigning NBA MVP was seen telling his teammates to watch for the lob. Sure enough, that’s exactly what Golden State ran. Denver saw the lob coming and was able to steal the pass away for a turnover.

Jokic called out the lob pass before the Warriors ran it 🔥 (h/t @TorontoCeltics ) pic.twitter.com/Wnsm8ZByKH — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 24, 2022

The Nuggets then called timeout and got Jokic back onto the floor. He assisted on a 3-pointer by Will Barton to account for the final points of the game.

Jokic is a student of the game. On Sunday, his studies of the Warriors paid off.