Video appears to show Rajon Rondo push woman during parking lot dispute

Rajon Rondo was recently sued by a woman who claims the NBA star and his girlfriend attacked her in a parking lot, and a video that has since been released confirms there was a physical altercation.

Toktam Jorshari claimed in court documents that Rondo was parked in a handicapped spot on June 28 at the apartment complex where they both live. Jorshari says she pulled into the space next to Rondo’s Rolls Royce SUV to unload a piece of furniture she had purchased, and Rondo felt she parked too close to his car. That allegedly led to Rondo aggressively confronting Jorshari, who claims the situation quickly escalated and became physical.

Surveillance footage that was obtained by TMZ this week appears to show Rondo and his girlfriend arguing with Jorshari about the situation. At one point, Rondo shoved Jorshari with one arm, causing her to stumble backward. Rondo’s girlfriend then attacked Jorshari, and Rondo initially tried to step in between the two. He then stood back and watched while his girlfriend punched Jorshari in the face several times.

Jorshari claims in her lawsuit that Rondo’s girlfriend repeatedly attacked her while she was on the ground, though TMZ’s video ended before any of that was shown. You can read more details from the lawsuit here.

Rondo was still with the Los Angeles Lakers at the time of the alleged incident. The 34-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks last month.