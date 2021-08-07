 Skip to main content
Video: Rudy Gobert was crying after France lost to Team USA

August 7, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

France shocked many people when they defeated Team USA in the group stage at the Tokyo Olympics, but history did not repeat itself on Saturday. Team USA defeated France in the gold medal game despite their early struggles, and Rudy Gobert was clearly devastated.

Gobert sat with his head down for several moments after Team USA beat France 87-82. Evan Fournier went over to pick Gobert up, and the NBA Defensive Player of the Year appeared to be crying as he shook hands with Kevin Durant and others.

Gobert later congratulated Team USA on Twitter.

The silver medal for France was the team’s third overall at the Olympics. They have never won the gold, so you can understand why Gobert was emotional after coming so close. Of course, many fans took the opportunity to mock Gobert and bring up how he cried after his All-Star snub two years ago.

Team USA captured the gold despite falling to France earlier in the tournament and losing two exhibition games. Durant and Draymond Green were quick to call out their haters after the game.

