Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation

More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”

After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).

Some time after the incident took place, Antetokounmpo’s older brother Thanasis, his teammate on the Bucks, approached Harrell to speak with him. Harrell then responded with obscenities directed at Thanasis.

Bucks beat writer Jim Owczarski captured video of the heated moment and posted it to his Instagram Story. In the video, you can hear Harrell saying, “I’m one of them. You can try. Try to find out … You got me f–ked up … I’ll beat your a– in here, bro.”

Check out the video (but obviously beware of bad language).

WE STAND WITH GIANNIS pic.twitter.com/fYNkKX5Iw7 — JRUE CHAMP ID🇮🇩 (@buckschampp) November 19, 2022

To many, it seemed like Harrell, who was accompanied at one point by a member of Philly’s coaching staff, was essentially trying to bully Giannis off the 76ers’ home court. But Harrell explained his side of the story in a tweet later that night.

The whole brouhaha drew even more attention due to a separate incident that Giannis had with an arena worker after his run-in with Harrell. Having gone over to the other end of the court to shoot with basketballs of his own, Giannis got upset with the worker, who had placed a ladder in front of the basket, and pushed the ladder down. You can view that video below.