Video of Victor Wembanyama juggling basketballs is absolutely insane

Most people would be happy enough with being able to palm a basketball. Victor Wembanyama is not most people however.

The French basketball star Wembanyama went viral this week over a mind-boggling video that showed him effortlessly juggling three basketballs. The regulation-sized basketballs looked more like tennis balls as Wembanyama gracefully juggled them without ever coming close to dropping a single one.

Here is the video, which was posted to Instagram by Overtime France.

The 7-foot-4 Wembanyama, 19, currently plays for French professional team Metropolitans 92 (of the LNB Pro A league) and has led them to a berth in the league final, which will be played later in June. He’s by far the consensus top prospect in this year’s NBA Draft, meaning that Wembanyama is all but guaranteed to land with the San Antonio Spurs (who recently won the No. 1 overall draft pick).

That jaw-dropping video is not the only viral clip that Wembanyama has produced (by a longshot). A few months ago, an insane POV video of Wembanyama made the rounds online too.