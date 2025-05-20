Video of Victor Wembanyama towering over WNBA players draws attention

Victor Wembanyama already makes his fellow NBA players look small, and there is an even more drastic difference when it comes to WNBA players.

The San Antonio Spurs star Wembanyama made an appearance on Monday at a WNBA game between the Seattle Storm and the Dallas Wings at College Park Center in Arlington, Tex. After the game, which the Storm won 79-71, Wembanyama exchanged greetings with some of the players in the contest.

In a video posted by the WNBA’s official X account, Wembanyama towered way over Storm rookie Dominique Malonga, who also hails from France. Gabby Williams, another Storm player of French descent, was even tinier when compared to Wembanyama.

Malonga is one of the tallest active players in the WNBA at 6-foot-6. But she obviously cannot even hold a candle to the 7-foot-3 Wembanyama. Meanwhile with Williams, who is a modest 5-foot-11, the height difference with Wembanyama is even more absurd.

Wembanyama, the former No. 1 overall pick, missed the entire second half of the NBA season for the Spurs due to a blood clot in his shoulder. The most recent health update on Wembanyama was a positive one though, and he also looked to be in good spirits during Monday’s WNBA game.

A little while ago, Wembanyama met up with retired former NBA guard Muggsy Bogues, who was the shortest player in league history at 5-foot-3. That visual was even crazier.