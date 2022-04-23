Vince Carter helps reveal Rookie of the Year award to Scottie Barnes

For the first time since 1999, a Toronto Raptors player has been named the NBA’s top rookie. The 1999 winner helped make the announcement for the 2022 winner.

Raptors forward Scottie Barnes on Saturday was officially named the 2021-2022 KIA NBA Rookie of the Year by the NBA.

Barnes beat out Cleveland’s Evan Mobley by just 15 points, the narrowest margin of victory in the almost two decades that the NBA has conducted voting in its current format.

Barnes garnered 48 first-place votes, while Mobley received 43. Detroit’s Cade Cunningham came in third place with nine first-place votes.

The 15-point difference between the NBA Rookie of the Year winner (Scottie Barnes) and the second-place finisher (Evan Mobley) is the smallest margin since the current voting format began 19 years ago. More ➡️ https://t.co/dC7zbvLY5q Full voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LWhlYARDcX — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 23, 2022

Barnes is the third player in Raptors history to win the award, joining Vince Carter (1999) and Damon Stoudamire (1996).

The Raptors had a unique way of informing Barnes that he had won the award.

The team posted a video on Twitter Saturday that showed Barnes and his teammates watching a surprise video from Carter.

Carter spoke about how much he enjoyed watching Barnes play this year, as well as his own history winning the award, before delivering the good news to Barnes.

“I was able to win the 1998 Rookie of the Year award trophy, great memories man,” Carter said in the pre-recorded message.

“I want to give you some quick Raptors history if I could, since we’re on the subject. Did you know it’s only been three Raptors players in franchise history to win this award? Damon Stoudamire, me and a 6-foot-7 rookie from West Palm Beach, Florida. My fellow Florida player, Scottie Barnes.”

Barnes, the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, had a tremendous season for the Raptors. He averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.