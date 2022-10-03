Russell Westbrook makes interest move with his Instagram page

Russell Westbrook has made an interesting move with his Instagram page.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard scrubbed his entire Instagram page of its posts.

Russ deleted all of his posts on IG again? pic.twitter.com/K8zs5KcedI — ⚡️ (@TheWestbrookEra) October 3, 2022

Not only are there no posts on his page, but there are not any mentions of the Lakers either.

Any time a famous athlete scrubs their social media page, it’s big news. Typically, athletes will take this step when they’re preparing for a big career move or change. Oftentimes this move is done to express dissatisfaction with a contract, or to seek a trade.

The timing of Westbrook’s social media move is notable.

Earlier in the day, a report said the Lakers were still considering trading Westbrook.

Westbrook is owed $47.1 million this season, which is his final year of his massive contract. He played poorly for the Lakers last season. The Lakers have also brought in Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder, which could make Westbrook expendable. Of course, the real challenge is finding a taker for the point guard.