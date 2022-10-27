Viral video shows Kyrie Irving yelling at Ben Simmons to shoot

The Ben Simmons experience in Brooklyn is going exactly how we all thought it would.

Video went viral from Wednesday’s game between the Nets and Milwaukee Bucks of Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving screaming for his teammate Simmons to shoot the ball. During a transition opportunity early in the third quarter, Irving dumped the ball off to Simmons, who was trailing and had a chance for a layup. Instead though, Simmons kicked it back out to Kevin Durant at the top of the arc.

Irving could be heard yelling at Simmons to “Shoot it, Ben!” Take a look.

“SHOOT IT BEN!” Kyrie Irving is begging Ben Simmons to shoot the ball 😭 pic.twitter.com/gXGlCtB4QJ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 27, 2022

Simmons probably made the correct basketball play here since there were multiple defenders in the paint, and Durant was all by himself at the three-point line (Durant ended up driving in and cashing on a midrange jumper). But Irving and the rest of the Nets obviously want Simmons to adopt a more aggressive mindset.

The former No. 1 pick Simmons has been out of sorts to start his Brooklyn career. Entering play Wednesday, he had more personal fouls on the season (14) than shot attempts (13). Simmons, who is averaging just 5.7 points per game so far as a result, has also attempted just one lone three (missing it).

Over the summer, Simmons said that he would shoot the ball more often this season. As Irving can attest to though, that has yet to come to fruition.