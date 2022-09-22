Ben Simmons makes bold claim about next season

At the risk of sounding like the boy who cried jump shot, Ben Simmons is putting the league on notice for next season.

Appearing this week on the podcast of former Philadelphia 76ers teammate JJ Redick, the Brooklyn Nets star Simmons was asked if he would shoot threes for the Nets this season.

“Yeah, I need to,” he replied. “I need to just go out there and put some up.”

“F–king shoot 20 threes a game,” Simmons added jokingly. “Kevin [Durant] is wide-open, nope!”

The three-time All-Star Simmons also touches on several other compelling topics during the interview, including his holdout from the 76ers, the dunk against the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs that he infamously passed up, and more. You can watch it in full here.

Though the conversation about shooting threes was a bit lighthearted, Nets fans will still be happy to hear it. By now, Simmons’ refusal to shoot the ball is about as sure of a thing as death, taxes, and Mariano Rivera in the ninth inning. He has only made a total of three-pointers (out of 36 attempts for a success rate of 13.9 percent) throughout his entire NBA career. Brooklyn is even reportedly thinking outside the box for ways to get around Simmons’ shooting deficiencies.

If the 26-year-old Simmons is actually serious letting it fly next season, that would really help the Nets’ cause. But it is also worth noting that Simmons has already talked up his shooting in years past only to be the same Cowardly Lion from deep once the season tips off.