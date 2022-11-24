Warriors could make big upgrade at center?

The Golden State Warriors have long been the sultans of small-ball, but it may finally be time for them to adapt.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported on Wednesday that rival executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a potential trade. Pincus adds that San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl or Indiana’s Myles Turner, two very popular trade candidates at center, are players who could be targets for the Warriors.

Poeltl, 27, is bigger and a better inside scorer while Turner, 26, is the more versatile player as well as the superior three-point shot-maker. Both are fantastic rim protectors, and both will be free agents after the season.

With seven-footer James Wiseman in the G League, the Warriors are relying on a mix of Kevon Looney (6-foot-9), JaMychal Green (6-foot-8), Jonathan Kuminga (6-foot-8), and Draymond Green (6-foot-6) for center minutes. While they overcame their lack of size to win the title last season, Golden State is now just 8-10 on the year, ranking as the sixth-worst rebounding team in the NBA.

The list of suitors for both Poeltl and Turner is lengthy though. The Warriors will need the trade assets to compete, including against some major rivals.