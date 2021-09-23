Report: Warriors concerned about Andrew Wiggins’ availability due to vaccine status

Andrew Wiggins was the Golden State Warriors’ second-leading scorer last season, but now there is some very real concern about his availability for next season.

Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle reported this week that the Warriors are becoming increasingly concerned about the status of Wiggins, who is unvaccinated. The San Francisco Department of Public Health will be requiring proof of full vaccination to enter large indoor events, like games at the Chase Center. This requirement applies to all employees of the Chase Center, including Warriors players but not visiting players on other teams.

Some believe that Wiggins will be granted a religious exemption by the NBA, Simmons adds. But the City of San Francisco has the power to override such an exemption within the city. The Warriors also reportedly connected the ex-No. 1 overall pick Wiggins with an Oakland area doctor who understands issues regarding vaccine hesitancy. Wiggins’ anti-vaccine stance remained unchanged after the encounter though, despite the doctor explaining the suffering and death that she had witnessed in treating COVID-19 patients.

The Warriors open the season at home against the LA Clippers on Oct. 21. Wiggins could potentially lose a lot of money if he is denied entry to home games at the Chase Center for remaining unvaccinated. It would also leave the Warriors without one of their better two-way players, which would hurt especially with Klay Thompson not expected back until well into the season.