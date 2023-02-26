Warriors dealing with another key injury setback

The Golden State Warriors are already without one star player, and are going to be down a second for at least one more game.

Warriors forward Draymond Green will miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the second straight game missed for Green. Coach Steve Kerr revealed that Green had a flare-up in his knee, and worryingly added that the forward will likely need an MRI.

Steve Kerr says Draymond’s knee unexpectedly flared up today and he will undergo more testing by the training staff. Kerr believes he will get an MRI. https://t.co/20B1lgzT3P — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) February 26, 2023

The Warriors will be fine as long as this remains a minor issue, but they cannot really afford for it to be any more than that. Stephen Curry has already been missing since early in the month, and the Warriors are sitting ninth in the West as they scuffle a bit without him.

Green is averaging 8.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on the season, and he remains Golden State’s defensive anchor as well.