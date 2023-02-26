 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, February 26, 2023

Warriors dealing with another key injury setback

February 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Draymond Green during a game

May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half during game five of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are already without one star player, and are going to be down a second for at least one more game.

Warriors forward Draymond Green will miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the second straight game missed for Green. Coach Steve Kerr revealed that Green had a flare-up in his knee, and worryingly added that the forward will likely need an MRI.

The Warriors will be fine as long as this remains a minor issue, but they cannot really afford for it to be any more than that. Stephen Curry has already been missing since early in the month, and the Warriors are sitting ninth in the West as they scuffle a bit without him.

Green is averaging 8.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on the season, and he remains Golden State’s defensive anchor as well.

Article Tags

Draymond GreenGolden State Warriors
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus