Warriors offer troubling Steph Curry injury update

Stephen Curry left Saturday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks after he suffered a left leg injury, and it sounds like he could be sidelined for a significant period of time.

The Warriors on Sunday announced that Curry has partial tears to some ligaments in his leg in addition to a contusion. He will not play in Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Golden State says there will be more clarity on a recovery timeline at some point after that.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/oqRW2VLk2e — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 5, 2023

Curry got hurt with 2:01 left in the third quarter of Saturday night’s 119-113 loss when he bumped legs with Dallas guard McKinley Wright IV. He hobbled to the bench and did not return to the contest after that.

One report said Curry is expected to be sidelined multiple weeks with the injury.

Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game this season. Injuries have been a big issue for him in recent years, but at least he will be able to begin his recovery during the All-Star break.

The Warriors fell to 27-26 with their loss to the Mavericks. They were in seventh place in the Western Conference entering Sunday.