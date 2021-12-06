Warriors eyeing prominent guard to pair with Steph Curry?

The Golden State Warriors could be trying to pair Stephen Curry with a notable fellow member of the 2009 draft class.

Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reported this week that the Warriors were “keenly interested” in partnering Curry with Ricky Rubio if Rubio wanted a buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers. For now however, Rubio is all-in on the Cavs, who are a surprising 13-11 on the year.

That said, we are still a couple of months away from peak buyout season in the NBA. The Cavs may very well be this good, or they may be overachieving without their leading scorer Collin Sexton, who is out for the season. If the bottom falls out for the Cavs any time soon, it stands to reason that the Warriors could get another crack at Rubio.

The 31-year-old Rubio is having an excellent second act this year, averaging a career-high 13.6 points to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game in a bench role for the Cavs. As a strong defender as well, Rubio could potentially fit as Curry’s backup in Golden State or even in certain lineups with the former MVP.

Of course, this could all be a moot point if the Cavs’ success continues and Rubio is happy right where he is. But we do know that Curry wants the 19-4 Warriors to be aggressive with their roster moves. Going after a player like Rubio could put them in the most competitive position to contend for a championship this season.

