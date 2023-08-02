Warriors GM provides hint about Andre Iguodala’s future

The Golden State Warriors may be losing a key member of their locker room this offseason.

Andre Iguodala has yet to say if he plans to return for a 20th NBA season next year, but the Warriors are not expecting him back. General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said as much in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Dubs Talk” that will be released next week.

“But my sense is Andre’s probably got some other stuff going,” Dunleavy said. “But he has my number. The phone is always on.”

Iguodala has been a member of all four of the Warriors’ championship teams since 2015. He was named NBA Finals MVP when the team won its first title under Steve Kerr in 2015.

The 39-year-old Iguodala is currently a free agent. He seemed to make a firm statement about his future after the Warriors were eliminated from the playoffs.

Iguodala contemplated retirement last year before ultimately returning to the Warriors. He played in just eight total games after appearing in 31 the year before, so his value to the franchise has been greater off the court than on. If he decides to play another season, Golden State would probably welcome him back.