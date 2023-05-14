Andre Iguodala makes apparent statement about his NBA future

Andre Iguodala might be headed for a real Udonis Haslem-like career arc.

Local reports over the weekend, including a prominent one from the Arizona Daily Star, stated the Golden State Warriors veteran Iguodala was planning to retire after 19 career seasons in the NBA. The reports led to many tributes and well wishes being sent Iguodala’s way on a long and successful career.

But those reports may have come as news to Iguodala himself. In a post to Twitter on Saturday, Iguodala simply wrote, “No,” in an apparent response to the retirement talk.

Iguodala hadn’t tweeted in weeks prior to that post, so the timing probably was not a coincidence. But it is fair to question whether Iguodala’s career is actually over now that the Warriors have been eliminated from the playoffs. He is 39 years old and is not under contract for the 2023-24 season. On top of that, Iguodala only played eight total games for Golden State this season (with none since March) and already has four championship rings in hand.

Of course, Iguodala’s “No” post doesn’t necessarily mean he is continuing his NBA career. It could simply be that Iguodala has not made a decision one way or the other yet. But he did provide a hint about his future plans several months ago.