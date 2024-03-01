Warriors radio host shares ominous prediction about Andrew Wiggins’ future

Andrew Wiggins is taking his second leave of absence from the Golden State Warriors in as many years, and not all are convinced that he will be back.

Speaking Thursday on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs,” Bay Area radio host Dan Dibley made an ominous prediction about the veteran forward Wiggins. Dibley believes that Wiggins has played his final game as a Warrior.

“I think it’s over,” Dibley said of Wiggins. “I think he will never be a Warrior again. I think the year is over. I think they get to the offseason and find a way to part ways.”

Dibley has been a radio host in the Bay Area for nearly two decades. He co-hosts the sports show “Willard & Dibs” with radio partner Mark Willard.

As for Wiggins, he already missed extended time last season due to personal reasons (later revealed to be a health issue with his father). Wiggins is now taking another indefinite hiatus in what the Warriors have described as an “excused” absence.

The former No. 1 overall pick Wiggins was a pivotal force behind Golden State’s 2022 NBA championship with his length, athleticism, and two-way play. But he has never quite looked the same since taking his initial leave last season and is averaging a career-low 12.7 points per game this season.

Wiggins still has three years left on his contract with the Warriors after this year. But it may be worth noting that he was already facing rumors in recent months of being a potential trade candidate.