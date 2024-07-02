Warriors had classy gesture for Klay Thompson after his move to Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors made a not-so-subtle promise to Klay Thompson once news broke that he was leaving for Western Conference rival.

On Monday, Thompson agreed to sign a 3-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks for $50 million. The move signaled the end of Thompson’s 13-year run with the Bay Area squad.

The Warriors released a lengthy statement to honor Thompson a few hours after news of his signing went public. The team commended the 34-year-old on all the accolades he had garnered while wearing a Warriors uniform.

The statement also revealed that the Warriors were already committing to retiring Thompson’s No. 11 jersey in the rafters once the guard retires.

“Klay’s legacy will live on forever and we look forward to the day we can retire his #11 jersey at Chase Center, where he will join a host of Warriors immortals, including those who helped shape this recent dynasty — himself included,” the post read.

Warriors statement on Klay Thompson: pic.twitter.com/qIscaFW5mN — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) July 2, 2024

Thompson built a Hall of Fame-worthy resume in his first seven seasons with the Warriors alone. He earned five All-Star nods and two All-NBA selections to go along with his three championship rings over that span.

Thompson helped Golden State win again in 2022. But after two full missed years due to leg injuries, Thompson’s performance has dipped over the past couple of seasons.

Thompson averaged just 17.9 points per game last season, which was the lowest since his sophomore campaign. He also shot below 40% from three-point range (38.7%) for the first time in his career.