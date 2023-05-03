Everyone said the same thing after Warriors lost Game 1 to Lakers

The Golden State Warriors lost Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, and everyone said the same thing afterwards.

The Warriors trailed most of the game but made a big 14-0 run late to rally from down 14 with 5:56 left to tie it on a Steph Curry 3-pointer with 1:38 left. Considering Curry is arguably the greatest shooter in NBA history, and that he had just tied the game, many expected him to take the last shot for Golden State when the Warriors were down 115-112 with under 20 seconds left.

The Lakers knew Curry would want to shoot too, so they double-teamed him. Curry had to pass, and the ball went to Jordan Poole who bombed a 3-pointer for deep to try tying the game.

Jordan Poole taking this three was certainly…a choice. pic.twitter.com/XYC0HnfSL6 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) May 3, 2023

Poole shot that with about 10 seconds left. The Lakers got the rebound, were fouled, and made two free throw to turn it into a 117-112 victory.

On the one hand, Poole was open and the Warriors needed three points to tie. On the other hand, maybe he could have tried harder to get the ball back to Curry.

Do you take the open shot or pass and risk the Lakers forcing your team into a worse shot? However you feel about the subject, most people ended up mocking Poole for his choice.

Jordan Poole thought he was him. pic.twitter.com/Rj8KKfGPAv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 3, 2023

Jordan Poole for the tie pic.twitter.com/O0aKw5CLbX — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) May 3, 2023

Entire Warriors fanbase watching Jordan Poole take that 30 footer… pic.twitter.com/QPDHmLm4e9 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 3, 2023

When you have Steph Curry, what you want is Jordan Poole taking the big shots when the game is on the line. — Mo Egger (@MoEgger) May 3, 2023

2 terrible shots from Poole. — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) May 3, 2023

Jordan Poole thinks he’s Steph. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 3, 2023

Jordan Poole: the walking, breathing Monopoly Chance Card. Straight to GO collect $200, or straight to jail. No in-between. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 3, 2023

The Lakers pulled out the win to take a 1-0 series win. And Poole better avoid Draymond Green in the locker room.