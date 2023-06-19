 Skip to main content
Warriors GM discusses Jordan Poole’s future with team

June 19, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jordan Poole with his eyes closed

May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the national anthem before game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center.

The Golden State Warriors are facing some tough roster decisions this offseason, and one of them could involve guard Jordan Poole.

Poole signed a four-year contract extension prior to last season, but endured a difficult campaign that began with a preseason fight with Draymond Green. Poole also struggled through the playoffs, which increased speculation that the team might try to trade him.

New Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. addressed that speculation on Monday, publicly committing to Poole for the remainder of the contract.

Obviously, Dunleavy probably will not throw his player under the bus in public. If the Warriors do have any interest in trading Poole, it does them no good to possibly hinder his trade value. A recent report did suggest that while the Warriors are not averse to trading Poole, they are also not actively looking to do it, so that more or less fits with what Dunleavy is saying here.

Poole averaged 20.4 points per game last season, though he saw his three-point percentage sink to 33.6 percent, his worst mark since his rookie season.

