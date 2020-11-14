Warriors prepared to spend $30 million to have up to 50 percent capacity for fans

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to embark on a bold plan to have fans at their home games this season.

Currently, the state of California is not allowing fans to attend professional sporting events. But the Warriors want to have fans at their games and prove to the country and world that you can safely reopen environments, provided you do it the right way. The team, led by owner Joe Lacob, who studied epidemiology, has been working on a plan for several months for how to have fans at games.

The Warriors want to give rapid PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests to fans before they attend games. Such tests can detect the viruses genetic material through nasal or throat swabs within 15 minutes. They are believed to be much more accurate than rapid antigen tests, which have many more false positives. The NBA and MLB used PCR tests throughout their resumed seasons and had success, though their testing periods often took longer. The Warriors would also ask fans to wear masks and social distance.

On top of all that, according to ESPN’s story on the matter, the Warriors have an “air filtration system that has the capability to use 100% outside air or purge the building’s air supply and replace it four times in an hour if necessary.”

The Warriors are prepared to spend upwards of $30 million in order to make this happen. They would start with maybe a thousand or two thousand fans before going up to 50 percent capacity at Chase Center. They have met with California’s governor to discuss their plan and are hoping to have it approved.

The Warriors say they have more than just financial motivations behind this plan; they also know how many workers and supply chain workers depend on the team playing games in order to make money.

The Warriors lost around $50 million by not being part of the Orlando Bubble last season and estimate they could lose $400 million in revenue and $200 million net revenue in a season without fans. Thus, a $30 million expenditure to have fans at games and allow workers to be around and make money would be a worthwhile venture.

Currently, fans at games has depended on local regulations. Some areas have approved as much as 25 percent capacity for fans at outdoor venues. Having 50 percent fans indoors would be a major step forward.