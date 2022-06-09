Warriors staffers reportedly complaining about Celtics fans

The salt appears to be real for the entire Golden State Warriors organization right now.

Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported Thursday that multiple Warriors staffers, serving in various different roles for the team, have complained about the way the Boston Celtics fans have treated them this week.

“I had to take off my Dubs shirt [Wednesday] morning because I kept getting cursed out,” one staffer was quoted as saying.

Another staffer also claimed to have been flipped off a total of 17 times by Celtics fans.

That is the exact same stance many on the Warriors have taken following their Game 3 loss to the Celtics. Both Klay Thompson and coach Steve Kerr criticized Boston fans for their profane chants during the game. Draymond Green’s wife also voiced a heated complaint on social media.

If the extent of the Celtics fans’ supposed misdeeds are obscene chants and gestures, it is hard to take the Warriors’ side here. As the opposing team in enemy territory, they can’t possibly be expecting the red carpet treatment. Yes, fans who get physical, throw objects, or make threats definitely cross the line. But simply being subjected to vulgar language from rival fans is a reality of any sport, even in the regular season (much less the NBA Finals).

This is the Warriors’ sixth Finals appearance in the last eight years, so they should know what to expect by now. Then again, they complained in 2016 when the Finals were in Cleveland (a series that the Warriors lost), they complained in 2019 when the Finals were in Toronto (a series that the Warriors lost), and now they are complaining in 2022 with the Finals in Boston (a series that the Warriors may also lose). Perhaps Golden State simply gets bitter when things are not going their way.