Warriors get good news about Steph Curry’s ankle injury

There is some good news surrounding the injury status of Steph Curry.

Curry exited his Golden State Warriors’ 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday due to an ankle injury suffered in the fourth quarter. Curry turned his right ankle while making a move in the paint and limped off the court to the locker room.

The good news for Golden State is that the MRI on Curry’s ankle came back clean. The Warriors star could miss a few games but he is not expected to miss much more time than that.

The expectation is that Curry won’t miss much time for the Warriors, sources said. Golden State is ninth in the Western Conference playoff race. https://t.co/Ai6g4xALUD — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2024

Thursday’s loss dropped Golden State to 33-29 for the season. The Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers are both 10.5 games behind the Timberwolves for the top seed in the West. Golden State is 9th in the conference with 20 games left in the regular season. However, both the Warriors and Lakers are 5.5 games ahead of the team in 11th — the Jazz — so even if Curry misses a few games, the Warriors still should be in good shape to at least reach the play-in tournament.

Curry is averaging 26.9 points on 44.9 percent shooting this season.