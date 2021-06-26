Warriors to make trade push for Ben Simmons?

It’s too soon to say whether or not the Philadelphia 76ers will seriously entertain trade offers for Ben Simmons this summer. If they do, however, it sounds like one notable team will be trying to get involved.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on Friday’s edition of “First Take” that the Sixers will consider serious offers for Simmons if any come in. He added that the Golden State Warriors “are going to make a push” for Simmons, via Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.

It’s only logical that the Warriors, like most teams with designs on contending, will be interested in Simmons. However, it’s tough to see what Golden State could offer the Sixers. It’s likely that Philadelphia would want players that can help immediately, so draft picks or a longer-term project like James Wiseman are unlikely to be all that appealing to the Sixers. Take away Golden State’s stars that won’t be on the table and there’s not a lot left.

If the Sixers want to move Simmons, the Warriors won’t be the only team interested. It’s an exciting thought, but it’s hard to see how Golden State could land Simmons with the trade chips they have to work with right now unless they get a third team involved somehow.