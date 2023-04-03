Ex-Lakers coach Frank Vogel could land job with 1 team?

After a season off from the NBA, Frank Vogel’s music may be playing once again.

John Granato of ESPN 97.5 in Houston said in a radio appearance this week that the ex-Los Angeles Lakers coach Vogel may potentially be a candidate for the Houston Rockets job. Granato mentioned that Vogel is “a guy who is going to have guys be accountable.” He also named Ime Udoka and Kenny Atkinson as other possible coaching options for the Rockets.

Since Udoka is still coming off his inappropriate relationship scandal and Atkinson has had a relative lack of success as an NBA head coach (with the Brooklyn Nets), Vogel might be the best of those options. Vogel has over a decade of head coaching experience, leading one team (the Lakers) to an NBA title and leading another (the Indiana Pacers) to multiple conference finals appearances. He is also a famously defensive-minded coach, which would be great for the Rockets, who are a calamity on defense (29th in defensive efficiency this season, per ESPN).

It seems like Houston needs a new voice after piling up a farcical 177 losses in less than three seasons under current coach Stephen Silas. But they could decide to pull a wild card and hire someone else entirely.