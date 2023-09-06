Report reveals what Joel Embiid told 76ers about James Harden drama

Philadelphia 76ers fans have been concerned that the ongoing drama between James Harden and the team could lead to Joel Embiid also wanting out of Philly, but the reigning MVP has given no indication that he plans to complicate the situation even more.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne on Wednesday published a lengthy behind-the-scenes look at the ongoing feud between Harden and the 76ers. In it, the NBA insider revealed that sources have told her Embiid “has given the franchise assurances he is OK riding out the current drama with Harden.”

Tyrese Maxey has sent the same message to the Sixers, according to Shelburne. Maxey agreed to wait on a contract extension until next summer to give Philly an opportunity to remain under the salary cap and improve their roster.

Though Embiid and Maxey do not appear to be taking sides in the Harden vs. Daryl Morey feud, both star players are said to have maintained “personal relationships” with Harden. Shelburne was told that Embiid invited Harden to his wedding back in July, though Harden did not attend the event.

One recent report claimed executives around the NBA believe Embiid is going to request a trade sooner rather than later. There is also a theory that Morey wants a total rebuild and would not be opposed to tearing down Philadelphia’s roster.

For now, the 76ers have to figure out what to do with Harden. They have broken off active trade talks, so things could get very interesting when training camp begins.