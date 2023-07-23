1 person was notably absent from Joel Embiid’s wedding

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and his longtime girlfriend Anne De Paula got married over the weekend, and there was at least one noteworthy absence among the guests.

Fanatics CEO (and former 76ers minority owner) Michael Rubin shared an Instagram post on Saturday showing he was at Embiid’s wedding. Several other photos surfaced on social media throughout the night, many of which featured Sixers players and executives. One person was noticeably missing from all of the pictures — James Harden.

Another photo of Embiid’s wedding. Still no indication of Harden being there pic.twitter.com/vluaLitCi9 — Aidan LaPorta (@aidanlaporta69) July 23, 2023

Tobias Harris talking to Daryl Morey at Embiid’s wedding pic.twitter.com/uR3wT6qtjK — Aidan LaPorta (@aidanlaporta69) July 22, 2023

Harden was not in attendance. The former MVP shared a video on his Instagram story promoting rapper Bun B’s new burger restaurant, which is based in Houston.

Harden really skipped Embiid’s wedding to eat burgers and go clubbing.. I give up pic.twitter.com/QmwAzjQCFO — CBain (@cbain100) July 23, 2023

We have no way of knowing if Harden was invited to Embiid’s wedding. All we know is he did not attend, which is not exactly a shock.

Harden is seeking a trade from the 76ers. He recently seemed to send a message with a change he made on social media. Given the circumstances, it would probably have been awkward for him to attend a social gathering with his teammates and other members of the Sixers organization.