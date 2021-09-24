Warriors sign former Lakers guard to compete for last roster spot

The Golden State Warriors on Friday signed one more player to compete for the final roster spot on the team.

The Warriors signed guard Avery Bradley, a 30-year-old guard who has been in the NBA since 2010.

Bradley began his career with the Boston Celtics and played seven seasons for them. He was known for his defense and 3-point shooting.

Bradley has bounced around since then, but he was a starter on the 2019-2020 championship Lakers. However, he did not play in Orlando when that season resumed.

Bradley split time with the Heat and Rockets last season. There were some rumors earlier this year that Bradley could return to the Lakers, but that did not happen.

Golden State now has its roster finalized for training camp. They will have five players including Bradley competing for the 15th spot on the team. In addition to Bradley, Langston Galloway, Jordan Bell, Gary Payton II and Mychal Mulder will compete for the 15th spot.