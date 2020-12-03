Will Rockets trade James Harden next?

The Houston Rockets are remaking their team, but they still have James Harden on their roster. The question is: for how long?

The Rockets on Wednesday traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a protected future first-round draft pick. Both Westbrook and Harden were said to have issues with the team. There has even been talk about Harden wanting a trade to a few possible teams.

Following the Rockets’ trade of Westbrook, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon checked with a Rockets source about Harden’s status. Houston reportedly is hoping to have Harden on their roster and not deal him before the opener.

Rockets source: Stance on James Harden has not changed. Houston hopes to be competitive with him this season and does not envision a scenario where Harden would be traded before the opener. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 3, 2020

The phrase to note there is “before the opener,” which implies Harden could be traded after that point.

Houston has gotten rid of Mike D’Antoni, Daryl Morey, and Westbrook. Does Harden really want to stick around for whatever is next? Maybe not. Keep your eye on this one, because it’s possible, if not likely, that he ends up traded.