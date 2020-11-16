Report: James Harden wants trade to Nets or 76ers

Two teams continue to come up frequently when it comes to a potential James Harden trade.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Harden only wants to play for a contender. The belief is that he would prefer to be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers or Brooklyn Nets.

Charania does note that the Rockets would be comfortable keeping Harden or Westbrook into the season, even if both are unhappy.

A move to the Sixers would reunite Harden with general manager Daryl Morey, who brought him to Houston. Moving to the Nets would reunite him with former coach Mike D’Antoni, who is an assistant there. The Nets have been mentioned previously as a possible landing spot.

As one would expect, both teams already have stars. It’s not clear how the Nets would run an offense with Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant, though. The Sixers also have a ball-dominant player in Ben Simmons, but don’t quite have a guard in the mold of Harden.