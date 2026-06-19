Wizards may be having second thoughts about the No. 1 pick

A new report suggests that the Washington Wizards may not be quite as decided on the No. 1 overall pick as the conventional wisdom has suggested.

Multiple experts privately believe there is still a real chance that the Wizards draft Darryn Peterson ahead of AJ Dybantsa first overall, according to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. Stein added that the process has been characterized as “increased consideration” of Peterson.

1 am Marc Stein NUKE. wow pic.twitter.com/cJMdOQPgc0 — wonzo🧀 (@WonzoTV) June 19, 2026

This would come as a surprise to Dybantsa, who reportedly believes he will be the Wizards’ pick. Conventional wisdom has suggested the same thing, though the Wizards have done nothing to tip their hand either way.

Whether Peterson believes he will be the No. 1 pick or not, he certainly thinks he should be based on his workout plans. The Kansas star has questions to answer about his durability, though he is certainly talented enough to justify going No. 1.

The Wizards are believed to be choosing between Dybantsa and Peterson. Whichever one of them does not go first will be considered the likely pick at No. 2 for the Utah Jazz .