Darryn Peterson visits only 1 team ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft

Darryn Peterson appears to be interested in only one team heading into the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Kansas Jayhawks product is reportedly visiting only the Washington Wizards before the draft and does not intend to see other teams, according to ESPN.

Peterson is widely expected to be taken early in the draft, but there is no guarantee that the Wizards will use their No. 1 overall pick to select him. Apart from Peterson, BYU’s AJ Dybantsa and Duke’s Cameron Boozer are the two other prospects believed to have a strong shot at being selected first overall. Dybantsa isn’t as picky in the pre-draft process as Peterson, as he’s visited two teams, the Wizards and the Utah Jazz , who have the No. 2 pick.

Peterson is an interesting player for several reasons. While the talent is unquestionably there for the guard, there are still questions about his durability after missing a lot of games in his freshman year with the Jayhawks. In his only season with Kansas, Peterson averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists, while shooting 38.2% from behind the arc.

In the event that the Wizards look the other way and go for a different player, Peterson might end up with the Jazz, who used their No. 5 pick in 2025 on forward Ace Bailey despite not getting a visit from the former Rutgers Scarlet Knights star forward.