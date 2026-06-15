AJ Dybantsa expects to be drafted by 1 specific team

AJ Dybantsa thinks he knows where he will be going in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Dybantsa’s recent workout with the Washington Wizards went “perfect,” and he is operating under the assumption that he will be the No. 1 overall pick, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. The Wizards have still not offered any public hints as to where they are leaning with the pick.

While Dybantsa has long been seen as the favorite to go No. 1, there has still been debate on the topic. Kansas forward Darryn Peterson is the other player seem by evaluators as a possible first-round pick, though he has well-documented durability concerns. Interestingly, Peterson has only visited with the Wizards, so someone is going to come away disappointed here.

It does not sound like Dybantsa has received any promises about going first overall, but he has yet to hear anything to dissuade him from the notion either.

There were rumors that Dybantsa was trying to avoid the Wizards during the pre-draft process, but that obviously has not been the case. At this point, it would be an upset if he is not the pick.