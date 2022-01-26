Wizards get the meme treatment after blowing 35-point lead to Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers set a franchise record with a 35-point comeback on Tuesday night against the Wizards, and Washington was on the receiving end of some memes afterwards.

The Clippers scored just a pathetic 13 points in the second quarter and 36 points in the first half. They trailed by 30 at the half and were down 66-31 at one point in the second quarter. The Clippers then switched things up for the second half and went to their backups, led by Luke Kennard. Kennard score 25 off the bench and helped the Clippers win 116-115.

The Wizards not only blew a 35-point lead, but they also led by 8 with 36.8 seconds left and still lost! They seriously fouled a 3-point shooter with a second left. That’s how you blow a lead so big.

The Clippers’ comeback was the second-largest in NBA history.

Here were some of the memes and jokes the Wizards received as a result of their collapse:

Wizards defense vs the Clippers during the comeback pic.twitter.com/jTTRtmKjVe —  enrico gates (@SwishoMode) January 26, 2022

The Wizards blew a 35 point lead against the Clippers G league team….. pic.twitter.com/D06AwPZF0U — Suicidal wizard fan (@bernard_dat) January 26, 2022

Wizards in the first half ➡️ Wizards in the second half pic.twitter.com/IoYFT0FphS — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 26, 2022

LUKE KENNARD OWNS THE WASHINGTON WIZARDS pic.twitter.com/aQ93fyRCBc — Clippers Content (@clipperscontent) January 26, 2022

Wizards blow a 35-point lead to a Clippers team without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Marcus Morris pic.twitter.com/JtCo9kd7hz — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) January 26, 2022

How the Wizards front office bout to handle the roster pic.twitter.com/QyD0GAhNF9 — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) January 26, 2022

That's the worst loss for a Wizard since Voldemort blew a 7-0 horcrux lead over Harry Potter. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 26, 2022

What’s it like being a Wizards fan? “The Clippers 35-point comeback win tonight is tied for the 2nd largest comeback since 1996-97 in NBA History” “The Washington Wizards have the longest active conference finals drought at 42 years” pic.twitter.com/oroX9DKgdl — Wizardry (@NBAwizardry) January 26, 2022

unbelievable, olympus has fallen level collapse by the wizards tonight — jason c. (@netw3rk) January 26, 2022

they’re called the washington wizards because of the way they can make large leads disappear — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) January 26, 2022

Washington wizards after leading the clippers by 35 pts 💀💀💀🤣 pic.twitter.com/mZp1AMaAvo — 🃏 사무엘 #EndSars 🇳🇬🇯🇲 (@djzee_couture) January 26, 2022

That’s just an embarrassing loss for the Wizards. There is no way to defend such a collapse.