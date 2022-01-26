 Skip to main content
Wizards get the meme treatment after blowing 35-point lead to Clippers

January 25, 2022
by Larry Brown

A meme of the Wizards and Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers set a franchise record with a 35-point comeback on Tuesday night against the Wizards, and Washington was on the receiving end of some memes afterwards.

The Clippers scored just a pathetic 13 points in the second quarter and 36 points in the first half. They trailed by 30 at the half and were down 66-31 at one point in the second quarter. The Clippers then switched things up for the second half and went to their backups, led by Luke Kennard. Kennard score 25 off the bench and helped the Clippers win 116-115.

The Wizards not only blew a 35-point lead, but they also led by 8 with 36.8 seconds left and still lost! They seriously fouled a 3-point shooter with a second left. That’s how you blow a lead so big.

The Clippers’ comeback was the second-largest in NBA history.

Here were some of the memes and jokes the Wizards received as a result of their collapse:

That’s just an embarrassing loss for the Wizards. There is no way to defend such a collapse.

