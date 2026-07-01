Wizards’ plan for Anthony Davis revealed amid trade rumors

Anthony Davis appeared in trade rumors over the past week, which was apparently news to the team that pays his salary.

The 10-time All-Star was rumored to be headed to the Golden State Warriors in a deal that would supposedly entice former teammate LeBron James to make his way to the Bay Area as well. But according to ESPN’s Marc Spears, talk of such a trade has so far been nothing but speculation.

Per Spears, the Wizards “have no interest in trading” Davis, whom the team acquired for a relatively meager trade package in February. The team is supposedly “not listening to offers for him” at all, with the intention of keeping him on the roster by the start of next season.

Washington has built its most competitive roster in years, with Davis set to anchor the defense of a potential playoff contender. But the Wizards’ reported hard stance against trading AD could all be a negotiating ploy to extract even more value out of any team desperate enough to overpay for the two-way juggernaut on the wrong side of 30.

Given what the Toronto Raptors gave up for a similarly injury-prone Kawhi Leonard , the Wizards may be looking to resuscitate Davis’ value before putting him on the trade block.

Davis played in just 20 games last season for the Dallas Mavericks . He averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in those contests.