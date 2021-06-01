Wizards pressing charges against fan who tried to run onto court

The Washington Wizards are pursuing charges against a fan who tried to run onto the court during Game 4 of their playoff series with the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which is the company Wizards owner Ted Leonsis owns and founded, issued a statement on Twitter Sunday about the situation.

“Monumental Sports & Entertainment has a zero tolerance policy when fans violate our code of conduct at Capital One Arena,” the company said. “During this evening’s game, a fan was apprehended by Capital One Arena Special Police after attempting to breach the court. He will be banned from the arena and charges are being pursued with DC MPD.”

Late in the third quarter of Game 4, a fan was tackled by security trying to run onto the court.

A fan attempted to run on the court in the middle of Game 4 between the Sixers-Wizards pic.twitter.com/51pdBKOxwh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 1, 2021

The game was in play at the time of the incident. There was a delay in the action as a result of the fan.

This is part of the latest trend of fan incidents at NBA playoff games. On Sunday night, a fan threw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving. Russell Westbrook had to be restrained after a fan dumped popcorn on him in Game 2 in Philadelphia. A Knicks fan spit on Trae Young at Madison Square Garden. The Utah Jazz also banned three fans for alleged racist remarks directed at Ja Morant’s family.