Report reveals Wolves coach Chris Finch’s job security amid team’s slide

The Minnesota Timberwolves are down for the count right now (and pretty badly so at that), but head coach Chris Finch may not end up as the fall guy.

Minnesota hit the Mariana Trench on Saturday, losing at home to the lowly Detroit Pistons by double digits (116-104). It was the sixth straight loss for the Timberwolves and put them at 16-21 overall (11th in the West).

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported on Sunday about the job security of Wolves head coach Chris Finch amid the team’s awful skid. Krawczynski says that there are no indications internally that Finch’s job is in jeopardy. Minnesota’s new president of basketball operations Tim Connelly also prides himself on stability and continuity, Krawczynski adds.

Truth be told, the Timberwolves’ woes are far from the fault of Finch, who led the team to the playoffs as a rookie head coach last season. Trading for Rudy Gobert (or at least giving up an arm and four future legs to get him) has proven to be a serious misfire, and the team is still weathering an extended absence from franchise player Karl-Anthony Towns.

There have also been signs that Minnesota’s players are not quite getting along too well with each other. While you could make the argument that Finch’s leadership has been a bit lacking, he appears to be doing the best that he can with the hodgepodge roster he has been given.