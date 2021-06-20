Woman claims Carmelo Anthony is father of her newborn twins

Carmelo Anthony’s wife La La reportedly filed for divorce this week, and the filing came at around the same time a woman claimed the Portland Trail Blazers star is the father of her newborn twins.

La La filed for divorce from Carmelo on Thursday, according to TMZ. The same day, Kecia Gayle of Hollywood Unlocked reported that she was told by a woman that Anthony is the father of the woman’s newborn twins and that she can prove it. The woman chose to remain anonymous.

The woman says she met Carmelo in New York in 2020 and initially turned down several advances from him. The two eventually got together, and she said she was aware Anthony was married. However, she claims Carmelo seemed like he was separated from La La and that he would often FaceTime her. The woman also said she did not feel badly about her relationship with Anthony because she knew La La was having sex with another man.

The woman claims she found out in September that she was pregnant. She and Carmelo initially agreed that she would have an abortion, but she needed a medical abortion and someone was required to be with her. Anthony never flew back to accompany her, and she claims too much time passed and she had to go through with the pregnancy.

There’s a lot more to the story, including screenshots that claim to show a brief exchange between Carmelo and the woman. The twins were born premature and have been in the hospital since birth. The woman says one underwent surgery, as he was not getting enough oxygen to his brain.

Carmelo and La La have a son together, 14-year-old Kiyan. Their relationship has been rocky for years, and they split in 2017 amid rumors that Carmelo impregnated another woman. They reportedly reconciled in 2018 but have been separated since.