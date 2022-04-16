Woman stages bizarre protest at Timberwolves-Grizzlies game

For the second time in less than a week, an NBA game was briefly interrupted by a fan’s attempt to protest.

During the second quarter of Saturday’s playoff game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies, a woman somehow managed to chain herself to the back of one of the baskets. In a bizarre scene, arena security had to unchain her before carrying her out of the arena.

She chained herself to the basket stanchion pic.twitter.com/fAbi6uREdR — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) April 16, 2022

In addition, cameras on ESPN’s national broadcast showed that the woman apparently threw a handful of fliers onto the court as part of the protest.

Last Timberwolves game a lady glued herself to the floor Today somebody threw something (flyers??) on the court LMAOOO! pic.twitter.com/ADJGeE5I3j — Follow @FTB_VIDS (@FTB_VIDS) April 16, 2022

It was not clear what the purpose of the protest was. The delay did not last long, but it was significant enough to essentially give both teams an impromptu timeout.

The Timberwolves, for their part, must really be wondering what is going on with their games. A different fan interrupted the team’s play-in win by gluing herself to the floor. Now their playoff opener was briefly halted by whatever this was.