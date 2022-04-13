 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, April 12, 2022

Woman glues herself to court in protest at Timberwolves-Clippers game

April 12, 2022
by Larry Brown

Security huddled around a woman

An activist looking to get some attention on Tuesday succeeding in her mission.

Late in the second quarter of the play-in game between the LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minneapolis, a woman got onto the court and tried to glue herself to it.

Here are the photos:

TNT reporter Allie LaForce shared some information.

“I was just told by security that she apparently had glue and she glued herself to the floor. And she refused to lift her wrist up. She glued her wrist to the floor and they were trying to pull her off, and she was resisting, trying to keep her wrist down,” LaForce reported.

The woman who glued herself to the court is an animal activist who was protesting some activity on farm owned by Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus