Woman glues herself to court in protest at Timberwolves-Clippers game

An activist looking to get some attention on Tuesday succeeding in her mission.

Late in the second quarter of the play-in game between the LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minneapolis, a woman got onto the court and tried to glue herself to it.

Never seen someone try to glue themselves to a basketball court before pic.twitter.com/IGeqmBzKBf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 13, 2022

Here are the photos:

A woman attempted to glue her hand to the court during the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers play in game at Target Center. #Twolves pic.twitter.com/50QC1GtxVe — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) April 13, 2022

Woman down under Clips basket during free throws. pic.twitter.com/FiZU5XmypJ — Mirjam Swanson (@MirjamSwanson) April 13, 2022

TNT reporter Allie LaForce shared some information.

“I was just told by security that she apparently had glue and she glued herself to the floor. And she refused to lift her wrist up. She glued her wrist to the floor and they were trying to pull her off, and she was resisting, trying to keep her wrist down,” LaForce reported.

The woman who glued herself to the court is an animal activist who was protesting some activity on farm owned by Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor.