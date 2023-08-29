5-foot-8 Japanese baller puts on show at FIBA World Cup

The FIBA World Cup has brought together some of the best basketball players from across the globe, but very few people expected one of the stars of the tournament to be 5-foot-8.

Yuki Kawamura turned heads on Sunday when he led Japan to a shocking comeback win over Finland. Despite almost every player on the floor towering over him, Kawamura dropped 25 points (15 in the fourth quarter) and was largely responsible for Japan erasing an 18-point deficit en route to a 98-88 victory.

The highlight of the evening came when Kawamura hit a dagger 3-pointer over Lauri Markkanen, who is 7 feet tall. The shot put Japan up 87-78 with less than 3 minutes remaining. You can hear the Japanese broadcast of the shot below:

Japan's Yuki Kawamura, standing at 5'8", really hit the dagger three over Finland's Lauri Markkanen, standing at 7'0" #FIBAWCpic.twitter.com/mYZLsz19q1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 28, 2023

Kawamura completely took over the game to help Japan outscore Finland 35-15 in the fourth quarter. Here are some more of his highlights:

Yuki Kawamura put on a show for Japan with 25 PTS, 9 AST in a victory over Finland! #FIBAWC x #WinForJapan | #AkatsukiJapan pic.twitter.com/UklOHBuo8W — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 (@FIBAWC) August 28, 2023

The win was Japan’s first at the FIBA World Cup in 17 years. It was also the first time they ever beat a European team. Finland was eliminated from medal contention with the loss.

Many had taken note of Kawamura’s scrappy play when he guarded Luka Doncic, arguably the best player in the NBA, in a recent exhibition game against Slovenia.

This was Yuki Kawamura in a friendly against Slovenia. Despite the 29cm difference in height, he matched up bravely against one of the best player on Earth – Luka Doncic. #河村勇輝 pic.twitter.com/hTkv4eteXM — Pack Mamba (@Pack_Mamba) August 27, 2023

Kawamura, 22, averaged 19.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in Japan’s B.League last season. He was named both Rookie of the Year and MVP. His best basketball is ahead of him, but it will be tough for him to top his memorable performance in the World Cup against Finland.