Zach LaVine responds to being benched at end of Bulls loss

Zach LaVine was benched at the end of his Chicago Bulls’ 108-107 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday night, and he was not happy about it.

LaVine was experiencing a terrible shooting night and was 1-14 for four points in 25 minutes. After missing two shots and committing a turnover in the fourth quarter, LaVine was subbed out with 3:43 left in favor of Ayo Dosunmu. Chicago was down 101-97 at that point and ended up losing by one.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan defended his decision and cited LaVine’s off night.

“He had a tough night shooting,” Donovan said of LaVine, via KC Johnson. “My job is to make the best decisions for our team. I’m sure he’s really disappointed.”

Donovan was correct; LaVine was disappointed.

“That’s Billy’s decision. He’s gotta lay with it. Do I agree with it? No,” LaVine said.

LaVine acknowledged he shot poorly, but argued that you have to stick with a player of his ability.

“But you play a guy like me down the stretch. That’s what I do. Do I like the decision? No. Do I gotta live with it? Yeah,” LaVine said, via Johnson.

The Bulls have had a disappointing start to the season. They went 46-36 last season, which was their first winning season since 2015-2016. This year, they’re off to a 6-10 start, while LaVine is averaging his fewest points and has his lowest shooting percentage since being traded to Chicago in 2017.