Zion Williamson makes big admission about his diet

Zion Williamson has made a big admission about his diet.

Since entering the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019, Williamson’s career has been a disappointment. He has only played in 114 games over four seasons and even missed an entire season due to injury.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 284 pounds, Williamson’s weight has been a major topic of discussion throughout his career. And during a recent appearance on Gilbert Arenas’ show, Williamson admitted that watching his weight has proven to be tricky at times.

“There are times when … it’s hard when you’re 20, 22, have a lot of money — feel like all the money in the world — it is hard. I’m at that point now, because of certain things, I’m putting back the wisdom around me. I don’t want to say older because they get defensive, but I’m putting people around me with wisdom. Put me on game to certain things. And just go from there,” Williamson said on Monday from Las Vegas.

Williamson’s inability to stay healthy or stay in shape has led to persistent criticism surrounding those areas. Pelicans GM David Griffin has talked openly about Williamson’s fitness. Another famous TV personality has constantly criticized Williamson too for the same issue.

Credit to Williamson for speaking honestly about the matter. He can’t improve the issue without first admitting it’s a problem.

The only thing is, this is all much easier said than done; Will Williamson actually improve his diet and fitness now that he needs to?