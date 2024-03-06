Zion Williamson answers whether he would ever participate in Dunk Contest

Zion Williamson will give the people what they want … on one big condition.

After a big victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans star Williamson was presented with an interesting question — Will he ever compete in the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend? Williamson replied that he would do it but only if he is selected as an All-Star.

"If I'm in the All-Star Game, I'll do the Dunk Contest. But if I'm not, I'm not doing it." – Pelicans star Zion Williamson ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/d4YwdXaCzm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 6, 2024

Williamson, still only 23, has long been one of the most explosive above-the-rim athletes in the world. But after five years in the NBA now, he still has yet to participate in the Dunk Contest. That is despite the fact that Williamson has already made multiple All-Star teams in his career (in 2021 and 2023).

Though the Dunk Contest did have a bit more star power this year, it is very quickly losing steam in terms of fan interest. We have already seen plenty of thunderous in-game dunks from Williamson, so he would be an ideal candidate to help bring some exictement back into the event.