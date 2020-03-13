Zion Williamson covering salaries of entire arena staff

Several NBA players are making a contribution toward arena staff while the NBA is suspended due to the coronavirus, but Zion Williamson is going above and beyond.

The New Orleans Pelicans center said Friday he will be covering the salaries of all workers at Smoothie King Center for the next 30 days.

Zion Williamson says he will cover the salaries of Smoothie King Center staff. pic.twitter.com/BpkmOQpCM8 — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 13, 2020

Williamson isn’t the first to do this, but it’s a hugely magnanimous gesture. While he was the first overall pick and is making just shy of $10 million this year, it’s a pretty big commitment for a guy who’s only 19 years old. Plus, it may be an even bigger commitment than the ones made by some of his peers. We can only hope more players and owners follow suit.