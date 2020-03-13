Giannis Antetokounmpo will follow Kevin Love’s lead with $100K donation to arena staff

The coronavirus outbreak is having a major economic impact on millions of families across the world, and NBA superstars are doing what they can to ease some of that burden for arena workers.

On Thursday, Kevin Love announced that he is donating $100,000 to help Cleveland Cavaliers employees who may not be able to take home a paycheck while the NBA season is suspended. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said Friday that he will do the same for game day workers at Fiserv Forum.

It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said he expects the NBA season to continue at some point rather than being canceled, but it is impossible to say when that might happen. Hourly workers could be out of a job for a month or more, and that can obviously be a major burden for the average family.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban immediately spoke about the need for putting together a program to take care of arena workers when the NBA season was suspended on Thursday, and we fully expect other team owners and players to step up and provide assistance as well.