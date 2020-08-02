Zion Williamson says minutes restriction is ‘very tough’

Zion Williamson’s bubble experience has been more like a bubble-wrapping experience thus far, and he is having difficulty with the imposed limits.

The New Orleans Pelicans star opened up to reporters on Sunday about the minutes restriction that the team has had him on for their seeding games.

“It’s very tough, to be honest, because as soon as I start to break that sweat, I look over, that horn is for me and I have to come out the game,” Williamson said, per Andrew Lopez of ESPN. “Also, when I do catch the flow of the game, like I said, that horn goes off and it’s for me.

“It’s still fun but I guess, like you said, it’s not to that full extent as y’all are used to seeing,” he went on. “I’m a competitor, I want to stay on the court. When I’m coming out of the game, my competitive side of me that I want to stay in. I guess that does affect the fun a little bit, but not too much.”

The No. 1 overall pick has been limited to playing in bursts thus far in Orlando and is mostly off the floor to close out quarters. Williamson was held to 15 minutes in Thursday’s loss to the Utah Jazz and 14 minutes in Sunday’s loss to the LA Clippers (though that game was a blowout).

The Pelicans are fighting for their playoff lives right now, so every game is very important. That may also be part of why Williamson is struggling with the playing restrictions, but the team may not be lifting them any time soon.