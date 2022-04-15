Zion Williamson at odds with Pelicans over return to lineup?

After a relatively quiet last few months, the toxic relationship between Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans may be rearing its head again.

Andrew Lopez of ESPN reported Friday that there is currently a “difference of opinion” between the two sides on whether or not Williamson is healthy enough to play. The Pelicans maintain that Williamson’s bone has not healed sufficiently for him to return to the floor, Lopez adds.

The former No. 1 overall pick Williamson remains out indefinitely with his injured right foot. He has not played for New Orleans all season, but he looked pretty healthy and explosive in a recent viral video.

It is natural for an injured athlete to want to play and for the team to have to protect that athlete from himself. But Williamson and the Pelicans already do not have the best relationship. Any disconnect over Williamson’s return to their floor definitely won’t improve matters between New Orleans and their franchise pillar.