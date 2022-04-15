 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, April 15, 2022

Zion Williamson at odds with Pelicans over return to lineup?

April 15, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Zion Williamson smiling

Sep 27, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Zion Williamson during a press conference at the New Orleans Pelicans Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

After a relatively quiet last few months, the toxic relationship between Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans may be rearing its head again.

Andrew Lopez of ESPN reported Friday that there is currently a “difference of opinion” between the two sides on whether or not Williamson is healthy enough to play. The Pelicans maintain that Williamson’s bone has not healed sufficiently for him to return to the floor, Lopez adds.

The former No. 1 overall pick Williamson remains out indefinitely with his injured right foot. He has not played for New Orleans all season, but he looked pretty healthy and explosive in a recent viral video.

It is natural for an injured athlete to want to play and for the team to have to protect that athlete from himself. But Williamson and the Pelicans already do not have the best relationship. Any disconnect over Williamson’s return to their floor definitely won’t improve matters between New Orleans and their franchise pillar.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus